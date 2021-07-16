TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TESSCO Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of the services, products and solutions required to build, operate, maintain and use wireless voice, data, messaging, location tracking and Internet systems. The company provides marketing and sales services, knowledge and supply chain management, product-solution delivery and control systems utilizing Internet and information technology. The company’s guiding vision is to be The Vital Link between buyers and manufacturers. For its customers, the company provides a total source of product knowledge and solutions. “

Shares of NASDAQ TESS opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.09. TESSCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $88.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.25 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TESS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 81,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 106.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 77,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

