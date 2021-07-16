Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $223.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $150.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.69.

BILL stock opened at $179.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $77.87 and a twelve month high of $197.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of -219.09 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.37.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $1,231,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,141.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $309,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,194 shares of company stock valued at $28,788,494. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

