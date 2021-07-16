10X Capital Venture Acquisition (NASDAQ:VCVC) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

Investment analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition (NASDAQ:VCVC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of VCVC opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,608,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,000,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,250,000.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.

