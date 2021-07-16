Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 83,904 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 979,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,904 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $9,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,523,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after buying an additional 332,213 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 230,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 79,210 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 63,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 49,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

In related news, Director Sara Finley bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,562.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTS opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $513.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.14. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.42%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APTS. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.