Insider Buying: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $28,275.00.

NYSE SNOW opened at $251.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.90. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion and a PE ratio of -66.05.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,224,000 after purchasing an additional 71,602 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 175.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 189.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth $326,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

