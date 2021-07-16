Insider Buying: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $28,275.00.
NYSE SNOW opened at $251.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.90. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion and a PE ratio of -66.05.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,224,000 after purchasing an additional 71,602 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 175.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 189.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth $326,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.
