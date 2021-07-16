Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 699 shares.The stock last traded at $12.93 and had previously closed at $13.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.