Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) CEO Purchases $99,345.00 in Stock

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) CEO D Deverl Maserang II purchased 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $99,345.00.

NASDAQ:FARM opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 26.90% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $93.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.37 million. Analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Farmer Bros. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 55,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 820,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 159,824 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the fourth quarter worth $908,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FARM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley raised Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.