Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Chairman Charles R. Schwab Sells 70,000 Shares

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $5,084,800.00.

FDP stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.71 and a 1-year high of $36.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 12.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,856,000 after acquiring an additional 54,818 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 522,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.9% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 69,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 40.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

