A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) VP Robert J. Heideman Sells 6,142 Shares

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) VP Robert J. Heideman sold 6,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $434,300.82.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $70.77 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $73.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.84.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

