Insider Selling: Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $154,820.00.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $151.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.13. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.95 and a fifty-two week high of $166.88. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Fox Factory by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,480,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

