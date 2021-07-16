PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Gap Down to $33.76

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.76, but opened at $32.77. PMV Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $31.64, with a volume of 1,767 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -13.23.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). Research analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David Henry Mack sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $221,651.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,491.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $151,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,406,543. 21.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

