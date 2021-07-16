M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Gap Up to $47.45

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.45, but opened at $48.98. M.D.C. shares last traded at $48.75, with a volume of 1,132 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDC shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDC. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 140.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 92.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

