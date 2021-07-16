Short Interest in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Grows By 263.2%

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 263.2% from the June 15th total of 476,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Recon Technology stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59. Recon Technology has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCON. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Recon Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 26,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recon Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 0.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

