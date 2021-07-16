Short Interest in C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) Rises By 280.6%

C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 280.6% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:CPKPY opened at $2.57 on Friday. C.P. Pokphand has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.03.

C.P. Pokphand Company Profile

C.P. Pokphand Co Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells animal feed products in Mainland China, Vietnam, and internationally. It operates through three segments: China Agri-Food, Vietnam Agri-Food, and Investment and Property Holding. The company is involved in breeding, farming, and selling livestock and aquatic animals; manufacturing and selling value-added processed food products; poultry farming and trading; and processing and trading chicken meat products.

