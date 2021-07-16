Short Interest in Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Rises By 271.4%

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 271.4% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.0 days.

Shares of HERXF opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73. Héroux-Devtek has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $14.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Héroux-Devtek in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised Héroux-Devtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

