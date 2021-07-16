Bank of Montreal Can Takes $213,000 Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $139,932,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $13,678,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $10,151,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $5,331,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $2,874,000. 42.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPNT opened at $9.85 on Friday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.45. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 61,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $650,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,067 shares of company stock worth $1,320,250. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

