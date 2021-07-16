Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,839 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.06.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $138.10 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -56.14 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.19.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 131,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $11,287,588.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 887,833 shares of company stock worth $102,364,127 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

