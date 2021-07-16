Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Royalty Pharma plc is a funder of biopharmaceutical industry. The compnay’s portfolio includes royalties on commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and development-stage product candidates. Royalty Pharma plc is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of RPRX opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05. Royalty Pharma has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 16,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $747,623.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,713.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $93,625,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,798,289 shares of company stock valued at $149,998,146. 25.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 58,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.9% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 58,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

