Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Rating Increased to Hold at Cheuvreux

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cheuvreux from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SVCBF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Danske lowered Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Pareto Securities upgraded Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) alerts:

Shares of SVCBF opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products worldwide. The company offers various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.