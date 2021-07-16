Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schrödinger Inc. provides computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and materials design deployed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions and government laboratories. Schrödinger Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

SDGR has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $67.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.40. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.76 and a beta of 1.01. Schrödinger has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $117.00.

In other Schrödinger news, CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $359,244.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,244.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $2,151,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,045,793 shares of company stock valued at $76,942,427 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 50.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

