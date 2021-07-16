Bank of Montreal Can Invests $192,000 in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,772,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter worth $21,962,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,480.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after buying an additional 511,765 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,208,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,501,000.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

Shares of ILF stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.84.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.