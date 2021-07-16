Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 289.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXI. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at $290,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at $375,000. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

EXI opened at $120.25 on Friday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $85.02 and a 52 week high of $124.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.12.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

