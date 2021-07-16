Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,580 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Switch were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Switch by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 561.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 747.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.21. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $21.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Switch’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWCH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other Switch news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $405,584.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 402,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,496,505.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $1,154,550.00. Insiders have sold a total of 1,715,563 shares of company stock valued at $34,432,592 over the last three months. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

