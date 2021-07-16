Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 121.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,601,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,343,000 after buying an additional 356,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after purchasing an additional 330,712 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 838,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 125,141 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

TVTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of TVTY opened at $24.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $27.87.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $108.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Tivity Health Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

