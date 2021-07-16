Bank of Montreal Can Sells 9,264 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,264 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at $7,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,859,000 after acquiring an additional 424,359 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Evolent Health by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,528,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after acquiring an additional 379,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,427,000 after acquiring an additional 309,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Evolent Health by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 664,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after acquiring an additional 193,736 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVH opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $215.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on EVH shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

In other Evolent Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $427,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 7,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $164,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,068 shares of company stock worth $1,923,914 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

