Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is a biotechnology company. It develops, manufactures and sells medications within hemophilia, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases and cancer supportive care. The Company’s product portfolio consists of Core Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within Inflammation area and Genetics and metabolic therapeutic area; Partner Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within hematology, oncology and emergency medicines, and the ReFacto Manufacturing segment. The company operates primarily in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, United Kingdom and France. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is based in Solna, Sweden. “

BIOVF has been the topic of several other reports. DNB Markets downgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SEB Equities lowered shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, SEB Equity Research lowered Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $436.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 12.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

