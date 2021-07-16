Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Polymetal International plc is a metal producer primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. It principally explores for gold and silver. Polymetal International plc is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, the Russia Federation. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUCOY opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $28.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.17.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Polymetal International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

