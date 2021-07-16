Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ANZBY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group stock opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 114.44%.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

