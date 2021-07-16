Atos’ (AEXAY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEXAY. Societe Generale set a $10.34 price objective on shares of Atos and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Atos from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded Atos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. lowered shares of Atos from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Atos from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.34.

Atos stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. Atos has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th.

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

