Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) PT Raised to C$30.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACDVF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Air Canada from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities raised shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Get Air Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.61. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $24.82.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $575.68 million during the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 171.34% and a negative return on equity of 308.33%.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.