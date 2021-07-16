Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 712,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,983 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $9,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBAL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kimball International by 451.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kimball International during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 98.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KBAL opened at $12.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $469.38 million, a PE ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.31. Kimball International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $14.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.59 million. Kimball International had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

KBAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kimball International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Kimball International Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.