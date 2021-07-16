JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases New Stake in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 116,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the first quarter worth $312,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $400,000.

Shares of NASDAQ WALDU opened at $10.47 on Friday. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.22.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

