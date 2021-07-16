Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.19% of Napco Security Technologies worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $615.49 million, a P/E ratio of 64.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.52.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $102,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at $6,520,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $996,733.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,442,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,955 shares of company stock worth $2,054,856 in the last quarter. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NSSC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.