JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Tredegar worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tredegar by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 47,102 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Tredegar by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TG opened at $13.05 on Friday. Tredegar Co. has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $185.58 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a positive return on equity of 21.79%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

Tredegar Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

