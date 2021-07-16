JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,588 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.50% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORRF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 59,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,102,000 after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,263 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 306.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Andrea L. Pugh sold 6,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $150,879.20. Insiders sold a total of 7,095 shares of company stock valued at $171,239 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of ORRF opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $262.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.40.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $29.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

