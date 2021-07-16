3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Major Shareholder Sells $851,774.22 in Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $851,774.22. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of DDD opened at $27.27 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.72 and a beta of 1.16.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,542,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 412,916 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 38,019 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 274,596 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

