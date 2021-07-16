WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives $39.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WW. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.90. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.69. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that WW International will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amy Kossover sold 9,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $349,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 114,772 shares of WW International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,608,095.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,768,023 shares in the company, valued at $70,986,123.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,149 shares of company stock worth $8,645,224 over the last ninety days. 12.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in WW International by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,352,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,590,000 after acquiring an additional 627,702 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in WW International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in WW International by 58.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WW International in the first quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in WW International by 1.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

