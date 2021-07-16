Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) CEO Video River Networks, Inc. Purchases 550,000 Shares

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) CEO Video River Networks, Inc. acquired 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30,800.40 per share, with a total value of $16,940,220,000.00.

Video River Networks, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Video River Networks, Inc. acquired 62,000 shares of Video River Networks stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4,464.00 per share, with a total value of $276,768,000.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NIHK opened at $0.11 on Friday. Video River Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a current ratio of 8.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08.

Video River Networks, Inc, a technology holding company, operates and manages a portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics asset businesses and operations in North America. The company's target portfolio businesses and assets include operations that design, manufacture, install, and sell power controls, battery and wireless technologies, residential utility meters and remotes, and mission-critical devices.

