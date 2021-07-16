Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SYIEY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Symrise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS SYIEY opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.84. Symrise has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

