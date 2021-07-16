Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $192.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.57. Diageo has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $197.67. The company has a market cap of $112.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,005,000 after purchasing an additional 73,767 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Diageo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,604,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,500,000 after buying an additional 12,962 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,344,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,851,000 after buying an additional 106,960 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 942,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $122,963,000. 10.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

