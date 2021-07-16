JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.63% of Western New England Bancorp worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,440,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,000 after buying an additional 172,920 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 192,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 24.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WNEB shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western New England Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

