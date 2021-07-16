Clariant’s (CLZNY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Clariant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Clariant stock opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31. Clariant has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

