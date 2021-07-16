Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Assure Holdings Corp. works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services which support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in DENVER. “
ARHH opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. Assure has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.34 million and a PE ratio of -4.37.
About Assure
Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries to physicians. The company has operations in Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, and Arizona, the United States.
See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assure (ARHH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.