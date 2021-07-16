Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assure Holdings Corp. works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services which support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in DENVER. “

ARHH opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. Assure has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.34 million and a PE ratio of -4.37.

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Assure will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries to physicians. The company has operations in Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, and Arizona, the United States.

