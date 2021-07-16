Maxim Group Lowers VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) to Hold

Maxim Group lowered shares of VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VTSI. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of VirTra from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of VirTra from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VirTra from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of VirTra from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.42.

NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.34. VirTra has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $56.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. VirTra had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 million. Analysts expect that VirTra will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in VirTra during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in VirTra during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in VirTra during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VirTra during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VirTra during the first quarter worth about $217,000. 21.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

