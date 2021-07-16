Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.56. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $47.80.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.