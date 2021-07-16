BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Network-1 Technologies were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 38,027 shares of Network-1 Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $128,911.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 585,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,939.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NTIP opened at $3.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.25.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter. Network-1 Technologies had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

Network-1 Technologies Profile

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

