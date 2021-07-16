UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,909 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of The Andersons worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANDE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Andersons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in The Andersons by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Andersons in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANDE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of The Andersons stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $918.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.86.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.43. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 777.78%.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

