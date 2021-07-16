Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 142.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vapotherm were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vapotherm by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Vapotherm during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vapotherm in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vapotherm news, Director James W. Liken acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $169,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith acquired 17,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.48 per share, with a total value of $421,888.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 122,232 shares of company stock worth $2,839,042 in the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

VAPO stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $54.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.74 million, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of -1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.99.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 35.95% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

