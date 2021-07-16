Short Interest in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Grows By 293.8%

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 293.8% from the June 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In related news, EVP David A. Oliver sold 6,278 shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $56,502.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Oliver sold 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $30,729.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 102,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE EDI opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $9.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

