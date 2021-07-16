Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Up 283.3% in June

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Montage Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of MAUTF stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. Montage Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

